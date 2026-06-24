Earnings Scheduled For June 24, 2026 (CORRECTED)

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to remove companies that are not reporting earnings today.

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $15.50 million.

• Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $205.27 million.

• MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $17.38 million.

• LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $19.86 million.

• Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Novagold Resources (AMEX:NG) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $20.20 per share on revenue of $35.01 billion.

• Jefferies Financial Gr (NYSE:JEF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $924.90 million.

• Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $236.53 million.

• Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.

• Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $992.00 million.

• MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $974.41 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.