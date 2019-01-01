IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.240
Quarterly Revenue
$33.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$33.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of IntriCon using advanced sorting and filters.
IntriCon Questions & Answers
When is IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) reporting earnings?
IntriCon (IIN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were IntriCon’s (NASDAQ:IIN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $22M, which beat the estimate of $20M.
