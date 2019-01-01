Iino Kaiun Kaisha Ltd is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Japan. The company organises itself into three segments: oceangoing shipping, regional shipping, and real estate. The oceangoing shipping segment, which generates the majority of revenue, owns and operates oil and chemical tankers, large gas carriers to transport liquefied natural and liquefied petroleum gas, and dry bulk carriers. The regional shipping segment operates small gas carriers. The real estate segment invest in and leases office buildings.