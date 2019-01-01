QQQ
Inspira Technologies Oxy BHN Ltd is a specialty medical device company engaged in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology that is intended to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV), which is the standard of care today for the treatment of respiratory failure.

Inspira Technologies Oxy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inspira Technologies Oxy (IINNW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy (NASDAQ: IINNW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Inspira Technologies Oxy's (IINNW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Inspira Technologies Oxy.

Q

What is the target price for Inspira Technologies Oxy (IINNW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Inspira Technologies Oxy

Q

Current Stock Price for Inspira Technologies Oxy (IINNW)?

A

The stock price for Inspira Technologies Oxy (NASDAQ: IINNW) is $0.6057 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:03:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inspira Technologies Oxy (IINNW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inspira Technologies Oxy.

Q

When is Inspira Technologies Oxy (NASDAQ:IINNW) reporting earnings?

A

Inspira Technologies Oxy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Inspira Technologies Oxy (IINNW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inspira Technologies Oxy.

Q

What sector and industry does Inspira Technologies Oxy (IINNW) operate in?

A

Inspira Technologies Oxy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.