Ionix Technology Inc in association with its subsidiaries, designs, develops and sells lithium batteries. These batteries are used in consumer electronic devices such as computers and mobile devices, electric vehicles, and storage applications. Its segments include SmartEnergy, Photoelectric Display, Smart energy and Service Contracts, of which the majority of the revenue comes from the Photoelectric Display segment which derives its revenue from the sales of LCM(Liquid Crystal Module) and LCD(Liquid Crystal Display) screens manufactured for small devices such as video capable baby monitors, and electronic devices. All of its revenues come from China.