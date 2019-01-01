QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Ionix Technology Inc in association with its subsidiaries, designs, develops and sells lithium batteries. These batteries are used in consumer electronic devices such as computers and mobile devices, electric vehicles, and storage applications. Its segments include SmartEnergy, Photoelectric Display, Smart energy and Service Contracts, of which the majority of the revenue comes from the Photoelectric Display segment which derives its revenue from the sales of LCM(Liquid Crystal Module) and LCD(Liquid Crystal Display) screens manufactured for small devices such as video capable baby monitors, and electronic devices. All of its revenues come from China.

Ionix Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ionix Technology (IINX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ionix Technology (OTCQB: IINX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ionix Technology's (IINX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ionix Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Ionix Technology (IINX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ionix Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Ionix Technology (IINX)?

A

The stock price for Ionix Technology (OTCQB: IINX) is $0.0547 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:54:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ionix Technology (IINX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ionix Technology.

Q

When is Ionix Technology (OTCQB:IINX) reporting earnings?

A

Ionix Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ionix Technology (IINX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ionix Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Ionix Technology (IINX) operate in?

A

Ionix Technology is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.