Apple To Rally Around 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

- Stifel raised Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) price target from $269 to $295. Stifel analyst Mark Kelley maintained a Buy rating. Amazon shares closed at $222.86 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Cantor Fitzgerald cut the price target for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) from $135 to $80. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Matthew Vanvliet downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. SPS Commerce shares closed at $103.89 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) price target from $99 to $105. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating. Estée Lauder shares closed at $97.61 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham cut the price target for Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) from $30 to $20. Needham analyst Joshua Reilly maintained a Buy rating. Digimarc shares closed at $9.34 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised the price target for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) from $145 to $170. B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Buy rating. Western Digital shares closed at $138.13 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities increased Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) price target from $320 to $325. B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Buy rating. Apple shares settled at $271.40 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) price target from $45 to $65. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell S. Kapoor maintained a Buy rating. Neurogene shares closed at $33.14 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group increased Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) price target from $138 to $141. Evercore ISI Group analyst Steve Sakwa upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform. Sun Communities shares closed at $122.87 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel raised the price target for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) from $640 to $700. Stifel analyst Jonathan Block upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. IDEXX Laboratories shares settled at $628.54 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG increased Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) price target from $410 to $420. BTIG analyst Andrew Harte maintained a Buy rating. Coinbase shares closed at $328.51 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
