January 2, 2025 6:40 AM 2 min read

Why MicroStrategy Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR rose sharply in today's pre-market trading.

This surge is attributed to a significant rise in Bitcoin's BTC/USD price, which reached $96,578.38, as per Benzinga Pro.

MicroStrategy shares jumped 5.5% to $305.43 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Alternus Clean Energy Inc  ALCE gained 153.7% to $1.99 in pre-market trading after falling around 15% on Tuesday.
  • Alset Inc. AEI gained 139.2% to $2.44 in pre-market trading after dipping 20% on Tuesday.
  • Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation CMCT rose 97.2% to $0.4440 in pre-market trading after gaining around 39% on Tuesday.
  • VS MEDIA Holdings Limited VSME rose 71% to $2.24 in pre-market trading after climbing around 15% on Tuesday.
  • Crown LNG Holdings Limited CGBS gained 58.6% to $0.6346 in pre-market trading after surging around 18% on Tuesday.
  • Digimarc Corp DMRC gained 55.9% to $58.40 in pre-market trading.
  • VerifyMe, Inc. VRME gained 55.1% to $2.11 in pre-market trading after gaining 72% on Tuesday.
  • Oriental Rise Holdings Limited ORIS gained 50.3% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.
  • Know Labs, Inc. KNW gained 22.1% to $0.2102 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Tuesday.

Losers

  • Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited BDMD fell 35.7% to $4.89 in pre-market trading after jumping 624% on Tuesday.
  • IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ITP shares tumbled 24.5% to $0.4540 in pre-market trading after jumping 107% on Tuesday.
  • Sidus Space, Inc SIDU declined 21.6% to $3.84 in pre-market trading.
  • Genie Energy Ltd. GNE fell 15.9% to $13.11 in pre-market trading.
  • NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRXP shares dipped 14.5% to $1.88 in pre-market trading after jumping 44% on Tuesday.
  • Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. PHH shares fell 14.2% to $5.40 in pre-market trading after climbing 30% on Tuesday.
  • Twin Vee Powercats Co. VEEE fell 13.6% to $0.4751 in today's pre-market trading after jumping more than 51% on Tuesday.
  • Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. CETY shares fell 13.5% to $0.53 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Tuesday.
  • Aethlon Medical Inc AEMD dipped 13.3% to $0.75 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Tuesday.
  • CeriBell Inc CBLL fell 10.3% to $23.21 in pre-market trading.

