Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Delcath Systems missed estimated earnings by 13.64%, reporting an EPS of $-1.0 versus an estimate of $-0.88.
Revenue was down $10.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 2.06% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Delcath Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.01
|-1.08
|-0.99
|-0.98
|EPS Actual
|-0.69
|-0.94
|-0.96
|-1.04
|Revenue Estimate
|510.00K
|490.00K
|720.00K
|400.00K
|Revenue Actual
|2.11M
|522.00K
|536.00K
|388.00K
