Delcath Systems
(NASDAQ:DCTH)
4.56
0.06[1.33%]
At close: May 27
6.30
1.7400[38.16%]
After Hours: 5:20PM EDT
Day High/Low4.4 - 4.61
52 Week High/Low4.3 - 13.5
Open / Close4.61 / 4.56
Float / Outstanding7M / 7.9M
Vol / Avg.17.5K / 24.9K
Mkt Cap36.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.83
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1
Total Float7M

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Delcath Systems reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$-1.000

Quarterly Revenue

$378K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$378K

Earnings Recap

 

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Delcath Systems missed estimated earnings by 13.64%, reporting an EPS of $-1.0 versus an estimate of $-0.88.

Revenue was down $10.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 2.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Delcath Systems's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -1.01 -1.08 -0.99 -0.98
EPS Actual -0.69 -0.94 -0.96 -1.04
Revenue Estimate 510.00K 490.00K 720.00K 400.00K
Revenue Actual 2.11M 522.00K 536.00K 388.00K

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Delcath Systems using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Delcath Systems Questions & Answers

Q
When is Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) reporting earnings?
A

Delcath Systems (DCTH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.05, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Delcath Systems’s (NASDAQ:DCTH) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $584K, which beat the estimate of $0K.

