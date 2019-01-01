Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Delcath Systems missed estimated earnings by 13.64%, reporting an EPS of $-1.0 versus an estimate of $-0.88.

Revenue was down $10.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 2.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Delcath Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -1.01 -1.08 -0.99 -0.98 EPS Actual -0.69 -0.94 -0.96 -1.04 Revenue Estimate 510.00K 490.00K 720.00K 400.00K Revenue Actual 2.11M 522.00K 536.00K 388.00K

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.