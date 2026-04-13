Allogene Therapeutics Stock Hits 52-Week High - Here's Why

The trial is evaluating cemacabtagene ansegedleucel (cema-cel), an investigational allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T therapy, in first-line (1L) consolidation large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL).

Strong MRD Clearance Signals Treatment Potential

The interim analysis from the ALPHA3 trial showed that 58.3% of patients treated with Allogene’s cema-cel achieved molecular residual disease (MRD) clearance, compared to 16.7% in the observation arm.

The update represents 41.6% absolute difference in the cema-cel arm over the observation arm, which exceeded the clinically meaningful benchmark based on the literature of 25-30%.

In addition, at the Day-45 MRD assessment, plasma ctDNA levels decreased from baseline by a median of 97.7% in the cema-cel arm compared to a 26.6% median increase in the observation arm, suggesting molecular disease progression due to lack of intervention.

The company said these findings provide early evidence that cema-cel may help prevent or delay clinical relapse for LBCL patients with MRD.

Allogene Analyst Sees Results Exceeding Expectations

William Blair on Monday wrote, “These results surpass management expectations of a 25%-30% MRD-clearance difference and achieved our 40% bull case scenario and the level viewed as very meaningful in commentary from our KOLs.”

“In addition, with one-third of patients being infused in community cancer centers, this profile bodes well for broad adoption,” analyst Sami Corwin said on Monday.

The company anticipates an interim Event-Free Survival (EFS) analysis in mid-2027 and the primary EFS analysis in mid-2028. If positive, these results could support a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission.

The win reconfirmed Allogene’s full development and commercial control of cema-cel in the U.S., the EU, and the U.K., while clearing the path to obtain full global commercialization rights from Servier.

ALLO Price Action: Allogene Therapeutics shares were up 24.08% at $3.37 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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