Leggett & Platt, Allogene Therapeutics, Revolution Medicines And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling over 200 points on Monday.

Shares of Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) rose sharply after the company announced it will be acquired by Somnigroup.

Diversified manufacturer Somnigroup International will acquire Leggett & Platt in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $2.5 billion, the companies announced.

Leggett & Platt shares jumped 12.5% to $11.24 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

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