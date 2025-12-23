This Levi Strauss Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Clear Street analyst Bill Maughan initiated coverage on Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $9. Cellectis shares closed at $4.69 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James analyst Rick Patel initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $26. Levi Strauss shares closed at $21.23 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $283. Spruce Biosciences shares closed at $82.82 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jones Trading analyst Catherine Novack initiated coverage on Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $43. Septerna shares closed at $29.47 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $74. Brunswick shares closed at $76.64 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying LEVI stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.