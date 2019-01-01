Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.290
Quarterly Revenue
$18.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$18.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Chembio Diagnostics using advanced sorting and filters.
Chembio Diagnostics Questions & Answers
When is Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) reporting earnings?
Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.18, which missed the estimate of $-0.17.
What were Chembio Diagnostics’s (NASDAQ:CEMI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $4.1M, which missed the estimate of $5.1M.
