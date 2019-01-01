QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.8K
Div / Yield
0.48/6.34%
52 Wk
6.19 - 10.5
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
100.78
Open
-
P/E
21.48
EPS
425.07
Shares
234.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Construction Materials
Cementos Argos SA is a cement producing company. In terms of the concrete business it is Colombia's leading producer and the second-largest producer in the United States. The company's corporate purpose is the exploitation of the cement industry, the production of concrete mixes and any other materials or items made of cement, lime or clay, the acquisition and exploitation of minerals or deposits of exploitable minerals in the cement industry and similar rights to explore and mine the aforementioned minerals, whether by concession, privilege, lease or other title.

Cementos Argos Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cementos Argos (CMTOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cementos Argos (OTCPK: CMTOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cementos Argos's (CMTOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cementos Argos.

Q

What is the target price for Cementos Argos (CMTOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cementos Argos

Q

Current Stock Price for Cementos Argos (CMTOY)?

A

The stock price for Cementos Argos (OTCPK: CMTOY) is $7.5 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 14:47:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cementos Argos (CMTOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on October 12, 2018.

Q

When is Cementos Argos (OTCPK:CMTOY) reporting earnings?

A

Cementos Argos does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cementos Argos (CMTOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cementos Argos.

Q

What sector and industry does Cementos Argos (CMTOY) operate in?

A

Cementos Argos is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.