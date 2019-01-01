QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cembra Money Bank AG is a consumer finance bank operating within Switzerland. It was a former subsidiary of the General Electric Company. The bank is a provider of consumer loans, auto leases and loans, credit cards, and insurance and investment products. Its distribution network relies heavily on alternative channels, including car dealers, independent intermediaries, credit card partners, and traditional branches and digital banking. Most of the bank's net revenue is net interest income, followed by net fee and commission income. The bank's loan book consists mostly of personal loans, as well as auto leases and loans. Commission and fee income are mostly driven by credit card fees.

Cembra Money Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cembra Money Bank (CMBNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cembra Money Bank (OTCPK: CMBNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cembra Money Bank's (CMBNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cembra Money Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Cembra Money Bank (CMBNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cembra Money Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Cembra Money Bank (CMBNF)?

A

The stock price for Cembra Money Bank (OTCPK: CMBNF) is $113.6611 last updated Tue Jun 29 2021 14:21:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cembra Money Bank (CMBNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cembra Money Bank.

Q

When is Cembra Money Bank (OTCPK:CMBNF) reporting earnings?

A

Cembra Money Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cembra Money Bank (CMBNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cembra Money Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Cembra Money Bank (CMBNF) operate in?

A

Cembra Money Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.