You can purchase shares of CapitalSouth Bancorp (OTCEM: CAPB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for CapitalSouth Bancorp.
There is no analysis for CapitalSouth Bancorp
The stock price for CapitalSouth Bancorp (OTCEM: CAPB) is $0.01 last updated Mon Jul 26 2021 14:31:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2008 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2007.
CapitalSouth Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for CapitalSouth Bancorp.
CapitalSouth Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.