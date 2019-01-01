QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
CapitalSouth Bancorp is engaged in financial services which include Retail, Commercial, Business Banking, Private Banking, and Mortgage. Its business includes Banking; Credit cards; Business loans; Treasury management: and Merchant services. It provides Personal checking accounts; Business checking accounts; Money Market accounts; Certificate of deposits and Individual Retirement accounts.

CapitalSouth Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CapitalSouth Bancorp (CAPB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CapitalSouth Bancorp (OTCEM: CAPB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CapitalSouth Bancorp's (CAPB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CapitalSouth Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for CapitalSouth Bancorp (CAPB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CapitalSouth Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for CapitalSouth Bancorp (CAPB)?

A

The stock price for CapitalSouth Bancorp (OTCEM: CAPB) is $0.01 last updated Mon Jul 26 2021 14:31:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CapitalSouth Bancorp (CAPB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2008 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2007.

Q

When is CapitalSouth Bancorp (OTCEM:CAPB) reporting earnings?

A

CapitalSouth Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CapitalSouth Bancorp (CAPB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CapitalSouth Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does CapitalSouth Bancorp (CAPB) operate in?

A

CapitalSouth Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.