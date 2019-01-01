Capstone Companies Inc is a United States-based holding company. It is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, and selling specialty LED lighting solutions and consumer products through national and regional retailers and distributors in North America. It operates in product categories, including LED Puck Lights, LED Undercabinet Light Bars, LED Motion Sensor Lights, Wireless Remote-Control Outlets, Wireless Remote-Controlled LED Accent Lights, Wardrobe/Fitness Mirror, Standard Rectangular, and Others. It generates the majority of its revenue from the sale of Lighting Products in the United States.