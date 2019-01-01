QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/122.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.26 - 3.09
Mkt Cap
20.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
48.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Capstone Companies Inc is a United States-based holding company. It is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, and selling specialty LED lighting solutions and consumer products through national and regional retailers and distributors in North America. It operates in product categories, including LED Puck Lights, LED Undercabinet Light Bars, LED Motion Sensor Lights, Wireless Remote-Control Outlets, Wireless Remote-Controlled LED Accent Lights, Wardrobe/Fitness Mirror, Standard Rectangular, and Others. It generates the majority of its revenue from the sale of Lighting Products in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Capstone Companies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capstone Companies (CAPC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capstone Companies (OTCQB: CAPC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Capstone Companies's (CAPC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Capstone Companies.

Q

What is the target price for Capstone Companies (CAPC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Capstone Companies

Q

Current Stock Price for Capstone Companies (CAPC)?

A

The stock price for Capstone Companies (OTCQB: CAPC) is $0.425 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:08:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Capstone Companies (CAPC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Capstone Companies.

Q

When is Capstone Companies (OTCQB:CAPC) reporting earnings?

A

Capstone Companies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Capstone Companies (CAPC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capstone Companies.

Q

What sector and industry does Capstone Companies (CAPC) operate in?

A

Capstone Companies is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.