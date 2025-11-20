This Nasdaq Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman upgraded AVITA Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RCEL) from Sell to Neutral. AVITA Medical shares closed at $3.95 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) from Market Perform to Outperform and cut the price target from $40 to $34. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $22.34 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys upgraded Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $97 to $110. Nasdaq shares closed at $86.91 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Alex Scott upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and lowered the price target from $221 to $206. Marsh & McLennan closed at $177.33 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- William Blair analyst Louie DiPalma upgraded the rating for Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) from Market Perform to Outperform. Parsons shares closed at $82.64 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
