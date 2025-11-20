Analyst working on smartphone
November 20, 2025 12:14 PM 1 min read

This Nasdaq Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman upgraded AVITA Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RCEL) from Sell to Neutral. AVITA Medical shares closed at $3.95 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) from Market Perform to Outperform and cut the price target from $40 to $34. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $22.34 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys upgraded Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $97 to $110. Nasdaq shares closed at $86.91 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Alex Scott upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and lowered the price target from $221 to $206. Marsh & McLennan closed at $177.33 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • William Blair analyst Louie DiPalma upgraded the rating for Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) from Market Perform to Outperform. Parsons shares closed at $82.64 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying RCEL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AGIO Logo
AGIOAgios Pharmaceuticals Inc
$24.6710.4%
Overview
ALAB Logo
ALABAstera Labs Inc
$147.253.69%
BRKR Logo
BRKRBruker Corp
$43.881.13%
MMC Logo
MMCMarsh & McLennan Companies Inc
$177.140.01%
NDAQ Logo
NDAQNasdaq Inc
$86.921.05%
ORIC Logo
ORICORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc
$11.712.00%
PSN Logo
PSNParsons Corp
$82.50-0.95%
RCEL Logo
RCELAVITA Medical Inc
$3.87-1.94%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved