The Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) division of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) on Friday announced two multi-year supply agreements with global radiology companies for its latest high-performance superconductors used in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) magnets.

The agreements carry a combined expected order value of approximately $500 million in future BEST revenues, with varying contract lengths, including one extending up to seven years. Bruker said the deals expand existing superconductor supply framework agreements and underscore continued demand for advanced MRI magnet technologies.

Advanced Superconductors Support Next-Generation MRI

Under the expanded agreements, BEST will supply superconductors engineered to meet stringent MRI magnet performance and quality standards. Deliveries will primarily support MRI magnet production sites in the United States and the United Kingdom, leveraging Bruker's superconductor manufacturing footprint across Europe and the U.S.

The company noted that its advanced superconductors also play a critical role in enabling helium-free MRI magnet architectures, which require exceptionally high field stability and homogeneity. These designs are increasingly viewed as a key innovation for reducing operating costs and improving sustainability in MRI installations.

Broader Applications and Executive Commentary

Beyond MRI, BEST's low-temperature (LTS) and high-temperature (HTS) superconducting technologies are used across a range of applications, including proton therapy, nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) and electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) spectroscopy, preclinical MRI, magnetic confinement fusion, superconducting wind turbines, and high-energy physics.

"Our OEM customers depend on performance-leading MRI systems that deliver state-of-the-art image quality with minimal downtime and at competitive cost of ownership," said Burkhard Prause, President and CEO of BEST.

"The expanded agreements demonstrate the confidence of major OEM customers in our capabilities in superconductor innovation, quality, and resilient supply chains… The expanded agreements continue important partnerships and ensure stability and growth in our superconductor business in the years to come."

BRKR Price Action: Bruker shares were up 2.57% at $53.83 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock