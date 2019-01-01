Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR), News

ñol

Baker Hughes
(NASDAQ:BKR)
Why is it moving?
Shares of several energy companies are trading higher amid a rise in the price of oil after the Department of Energy reported Wednesday a decline in U.S. gasoline and crude oil inventories.
37.10
1.38[3.86%]
At close: May 26
37.10
00
After Hours: 4:20PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low36.28 - 37.36
52 Week High/Low19.23 - 39.78
Open / Close36.33 / 37.1
Float / Outstanding876.4M / 984.6M
Vol / Avg.6.7M / 12.3M
Mkt Cap36.5B
P/E85.05
50d Avg. Price34.71
Div / Yield0.72/2.02%
Payout Ratio171.43
EPS0.08
Total Float876.4M

