Baker Hughes
(NASDAQ:BKR)
Why is it moving?
Shares of several energy companies are trading higher amid a rise in the price of oil after the Department of Energy reported Wednesday a decline in U.S. gasoline and crude oil inventories.
37.10
1.38[3.86%]
At close: May 26
37.10
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low36.28 - 37.35
52 Week High/Low19.23 - 39.78
Open / Close36.33 / 37.1
Float / Outstanding876.4M / 984.6M
Vol / Avg.6.7M / 12.3M
Mkt Cap36.5B
P/E85.05
50d Avg. Price34.71
Div / Yield0.72/2.02%
Payout Ratio171.43
EPS0.08
Total Float876.4M

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Baker Hughes reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 20

EPS

$0.150

Quarterly Revenue

$4.8B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$4.8B

Earnings Recap

 

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Baker Hughes missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was up $53.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.95% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Baker Hughes's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.28 0.21 0.16 0.11
EPS Actual 0.25 0.16 0.10 0.12
Revenue Estimate 5.49B 5.32B 4.95B 4.80B
Revenue Actual 5.52B 5.09B 5.14B 4.78B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Baker Hughes using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Baker Hughes Questions & Answers

Q
When is Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) reporting earnings?
A

Baker Hughes (BKR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.11, which beat the estimate of $-0.12.

Q
What were Baker Hughes’s (NASDAQ:BKR) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $2.4B, which beat the estimate of $2.3B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.