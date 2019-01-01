ñol

Baker Hughes
(NASDAQ:BKR)
Why is it moving?
Shares of several energy companies are trading higher amid a rise in the price of oil after the Department of Energy reported Wednesday a decline in U.S. gasoline and crude oil inventories.
37.10
1.38[3.86%]
At close: May 26
37.10
00
After Hours: 4:20PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low36.28 - 37.36
52 Week High/Low19.23 - 39.78
Open / Close36.33 / 37.1
Float / Outstanding876.4M / 984.6M
Vol / Avg.6.7M / 12.3M
Mkt Cap36.5B
P/E85.05
50d Avg. Price34.71
Div / Yield0.72/2.02%
Payout Ratio171.43
EPS0.08
Total Float876.4M

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Overweight

Highest Price Target1

$43.00

Lowest Price Target1

$29.00

Consensus Price Target1

$39.41

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
33100

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Barclays
  • HSBC
  • Susquehanna
  • RBC Capital
  • Morgan Stanley

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Baker Hughes

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Baker Hughes Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Baker Hughes (BKR)?
A

The latest price target for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) was reported by Barclays on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $40.00 expecting BKR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.82% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Baker Hughes (BKR)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) was provided by Barclays, and Baker Hughes maintained their overweight rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Baker Hughes (BKR)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Baker Hughes, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Baker Hughes was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Baker Hughes (BKR) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Baker Hughes (BKR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $31.00 to $40.00. The current price Baker Hughes (BKR) is trading at is $37.10, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

