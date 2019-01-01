Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) was reported by Barclays on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $40.00 expecting BKR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.82% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) was provided by Barclays, and Baker Hughes maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Baker Hughes, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Baker Hughes was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Baker Hughes (BKR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $31.00 to $40.00. The current price Baker Hughes (BKR) is trading at is $37.10, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
