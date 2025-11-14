Farhan Ahmed Moghal At Baker Hughes Capitalizes: Options Exercised, Resulting In $60K

On November 13, it was revealed in an SEC filing that Farhan Ahmed Moghal, EVP at Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: Disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Moghal, EVP at Baker Hughes, executed a strategic derivative sale. This involved exercising stock options for 5,128 shares of BKR, resulting in a transaction value of $60,016.

Baker Hughes shares are trading, exhibiting up of 0.55% and priced at $47.77 during Friday's morning. This values Moghal's 5,128 shares at $60,016.

All You Need to Know About Baker Hughes

Following a 2022 reorganization, Baker Hughes operates in two segments: oilfield services and equipment, and industrial and energy technology. The firm's oilfield services and equipment segment is one of the Big Three oilfield-services players, along with SLB and Halliburton, and mostly supplies to hydrocarbon developers and producers, including national oil companies, major integrated firms, and independents. Markets outside of North America buy roughly three-fourths of the segment's offerings. Baker Hughes' industrial and energy technology segment manufactures and sells turbines, compressors, pumps, valves, and related testing and monitoring services for various energy and industrial applications.

Breaking Down Baker Hughes's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Baker Hughes's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.48% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 24.27% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Baker Hughes's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.62.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, Baker Hughes adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Baker Hughes's P/E ratio of 16.38 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 1.71 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.14 reflects market recognition of Baker Hughes's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Baker Hughes's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.