Earnings Scheduled For October 23, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $5.38 billion.

• STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.

• Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $953.77 million.

• Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.99 per share on revenue of $29.46 billion.

• Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion.

• PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $6.47 billion.

• Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $864.68 million.

• Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $6.68 billion.

• Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $43.42 million.

• Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.

• Bread Finl Hldgs (NYSE:BFH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $967.14 million.

• Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $110.12 million.

• Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $6.13 billion.

• Textron (NYSE:TXT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion.

• Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $3.72 billion.

• Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $374.86 million.

• T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $21.90 billion.

• Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $367.66 million.

• Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.

• Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.37 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $466.18 million.

• Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $222.90 million.

• Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $10.16 billion.

• Dover (NYSE:DOV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.

• Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.85 per share on revenue of $6.86 billion.

• Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Imax (NYSE:IMAX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $104.75 million.

• West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $786.83 million.

• Expro Gr Hldgs (NYSE:XPRO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $423.30 million.

• Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.11 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $964.51 million.

• Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.

• TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $41.50 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• Dow (NYSE:DOW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $10.21 billion.

• Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $735.90 million.

• CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $10.03 billion.

• Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $127.35 million.

• Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.98 per share on revenue of $6.24 billion.

• S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $102.68 million.

• Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $154.60 million.

• Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $112.26 million.

• Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $59.80 million.

• Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $177.56 million.

• Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $709.66 million.

• American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $13.63 billion.

• Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $480.45 million.

• Ryder System (NYSE:R) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.55 per share on revenue of $3.20 billion.

• Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.96 per share on revenue of $804.03 million.

• Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $378.68 million.

• AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $897.60 million.

• Valley Ntl (NASDAQ:VLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $511.60 million.

• First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $255.62 million.

• Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $42.38 million.

• Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $65.20 million.

• Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $83.52 million.

• Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BWFG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $27.18 million.

• Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $944.23 million.

• Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $786.34 million.

• West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $24.16 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Phillips Edison & Co (NASDAQ:PECO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $178.17 million.

• Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $835.45 million.

• Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.

• Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $13.13 billion.

• Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.18 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $43.24 billion.

• Elme (NYSE:ELME) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $62.20 million.

• Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $871.39 million.

• Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $80.09 million.

• Corporacion Inmobiliaria (NYSE:VTMX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $146.54 million.

• Newmont (NYSE:NEM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $5.15 billion.

• Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $528.60 million.

• Coursera (NYSE:COUR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $190.35 million.

• Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $6.83 billion.

• Hilltop Hldgs (NYSE:HTH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $309.69 million.

• SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $379.97 million.

• Kinsale Cap Gr (NYSE:KNSL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.81 per share on revenue of $450.21 million.

• VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $416.85 million.

• SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $267.89 million.

• Western Union (NYSE:WU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $225.97 million.

• Community Health Sys (NYSE:CYH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.

• Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.19 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.

• EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $182.07 million.

• Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $400.60 million.

• Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $807.75 million.

• Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $687.02 million.

• Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $376.87 million.

• Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $196.93 million.

• Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $110.82 million.

• 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $109.58 million.

• Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $32.30 million.

• MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $62.42 million.

• First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $229.57 million.

• South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $54.06 million.

• Betterware de Mexico SAPI (NYSE:BWMX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $193.52 million.

• Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $245.12 million.

• Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.

• World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $9.46 billion.

• Avidbank Holdings (NASDAQ:AVBH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $23.79 million.

• USCB Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:USCB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $25.05 million.

• Orchid Island Cap (NYSE:ORC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $25.33 million.

• First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $25.56 million.

• Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $78.13 million.

• Alpine Income Property Tr (NYSE:PINE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $14.65 million.

• Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $56.05 million.

• MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $124.81 million.

• Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $60.46 million.

• Knowles (NYSE:KN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $149.07 million.

• McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $266.18 million.

