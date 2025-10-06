Baker Hughes Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $51.4, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.94% increase from the previous average price target of $46.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Baker Hughes by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $48.00 $46.00 James West Melius Research Announces Buy $60.00 - Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Raises Outperform $53.00 $46.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $46.00 $43.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $55.00 $53.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $55.00 $45.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $43.00 $40.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Raises Positive $52.00 $46.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Overweight $53.00 $48.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $49.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Baker Hughes. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Baker Hughes compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Baker Hughes's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Baker Hughes analyst ratings.

Discovering Baker Hughes: A Closer Look

Following a 2022 reorganization, Baker Hughes operates in two segments: oilfield services and equipment, and industrial and energy technology. The firm's oilfield services and equipment segment is one of the Big Three oilfield-services players, along with SLB and Halliburton, and mostly supplies to hydrocarbon developers and producers, including national oil companies, major integrated firms, and independents. Markets outside of North America buy roughly three-fourths of the segment's offerings. Baker Hughes' industrial and energy technology segment manufactures and sells turbines, compressors, pumps, valves, and related testing and monitoring services for various energy and industrial applications.

Financial Insights: Baker Hughes

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: Baker Hughes's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.21%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Baker Hughes's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.14% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Baker Hughes's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.04%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Baker Hughes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.82%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Baker Hughes's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

