Preview: Baker Hughes's Earnings

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Baker Hughes to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62.

Investors in Baker Hughes are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 11.64% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Baker Hughes's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.48 0.63 0.61 EPS Actual 0.63 0.51 0.70 0.67 Price Change % 12.00 -6.00 4.00 3.00

Performance of Baker Hughes Shares

Shares of Baker Hughes were trading at $46.75 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.4%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Baker Hughes

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Baker Hughes.

Analysts have given Baker Hughes a total of 11 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $52.09, indicating a potential 11.42% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SLB, Halliburton and TechnipFMC, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for SLB, with an average 1-year price target of $50.83, suggesting a potential 8.73% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Halliburton, with an average 1-year price target of $27.9, suggesting a potential 40.32% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for TechnipFMC, with an average 1-year price target of $45.0, suggesting a potential 3.74% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for SLB, Halliburton and TechnipFMC are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Baker Hughes Outperform -3.21% $1.61B 4.04% SLB Buy 4.47% $1.61B 3.13% Halliburton Neutral -5.54% $819M 4.52% TechnipFMC Outperform 8.99% $593.30M 8.52%

Key Takeaway:

Baker Hughes ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative growth and lower profit compared to peers. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity, indicating higher profitability relative to others. Overall, Baker Hughes is positioned in the middle among its peers based on the provided metrics.

Get to Know Baker Hughes Better

Following a 2022 reorganization, Baker Hughes operates in two segments: oilfield services and equipment, and industrial and energy technology. The firm's oilfield services and equipment segment is one of the Big Three oilfield-services players, along with SLB and Halliburton, and mostly supplies to hydrocarbon developers and producers, including national oil companies, major integrated firms, and independents. Markets outside of North America buy roughly three-fourths of the segment's offerings. Baker Hughes' industrial and energy technology segment manufactures and sells turbines, compressors, pumps, valves, and related testing and monitoring services for various energy and industrial applications.

Key Indicators: Baker Hughes's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: Baker Hughes's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.21%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Baker Hughes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Baker Hughes's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.04%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Baker Hughes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.82%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Baker Hughes's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.34.

To track all earnings releases for Baker Hughes visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.