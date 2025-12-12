If You Invested $100 In Baker Hughes Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.32%. Currently, Baker Hughes has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion.

Buying $100 In BKR: If an investor had bought $100 of BKR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $216.14 today based on a price of $46.86 for BKR at the time of writing.

Baker Hughes's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.