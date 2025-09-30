Top 2 Energy Stocks You May Want To Dump This Month

As of Sept. 30, 2025, two stocks in the energy sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

American Resources Corp (NASDAQ:AREC)

On Sept. 29, American Resources' portfolio company, ReElement Technologies announced it has signed a long-term offtake partnership with POSCO International America Corp. The company's stock gained around 54% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $3.33.

RSI Value: 71.7

71.7 AREC Price Action: Shares of American Resources gained 8.3% to close at $3.01 on Monday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 98.96 Momentum score.

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR)

On Sept. 29, Baker Hughes disclosed a significant award from Petrobras to supply up to 50 subsea tree systems and associated services to support offshore oil and gas production across multiple fields in Brazil. “Baker Hughes has a history of innovation and operational excellence throughout our decades of collaboration with Petrobras,” said Amerino Gatti, executive vice president of Oilfield Services & Equipment, Baker Hughes. “This agreement opens new opportunities to accelerate growth in Brazil’s offshore energy sector, and we look forward to helping Petrobras efficiently and responsibly develop the hydrocarbon resources that power Latin America.” The company's stock gained around 11% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $50.92.

RSI Value: 77

77 BKR Price Action: Shares of Baker Hughes gained 0.1% to close at $50.55 on Monday.

