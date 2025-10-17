Looking At Baker Hughes's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Baker Hughes. Our analysis of options history for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $82,710, and 6 were calls, valued at $492,720.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $50.0 for Baker Hughes over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Baker Hughes options trades today is 1118.12 with a total volume of 2,300.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Baker Hughes's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Baker Hughes Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.45 $2.4 $2.4 $46.00 $288.9K 328 1.2K BKR PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $5.2 $5.1 $5.1 $48.00 $48.9K 128 96 BKR CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $5.4 $4.4 $5.4 $40.00 $48.6K 269 90 BKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.2 $3.1 $3.2 $45.00 $48.0K 4.2K 172 BKR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.4 $1.3 $1.4 $50.00 $40.7K 3.5K 291

About Baker Hughes

Following a 2022 reorganization, Baker Hughes operates in two segments: oilfield services and equipment, and industrial and energy technology. The firm's oilfield services and equipment segment is one of the Big Three oilfield-services players, along with SLB and Halliburton, and mostly supplies to hydrocarbon developers and producers, including national oil companies, major integrated firms, and independents. Markets outside of North America buy roughly three-fourths of the segment's offerings. Baker Hughes' industrial and energy technology segment manufactures and sells turbines, compressors, pumps, valves, and related testing and monitoring services for various energy and industrial applications.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Baker Hughes, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Baker Hughes

With a volume of 5,171,988, the price of BKR is up 1.42% at $45.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Baker Hughes

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $52.0.

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Baker Hughes, which currently sits at a price target of $56. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Baker Hughes with a target price of $52. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Baker Hughes, which currently sits at a price target of $48.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

