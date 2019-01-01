ñol

Brookdale Senior Living
(NYSE:BKD)
5.64
0.07[1.26%]
At close: May 26
5.63
-0.0100[-0.18%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low5.55 - 5.69
52 Week High/Low4.64 - 8.95
Open / Close5.61 / 5.63
Float / Outstanding160.6M / 187.3M
Vol / Avg.1.7M / 2.4M
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.52
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.54
Total Float160.6M

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Brookdale Senior Living reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$-0.540

Quarterly Revenue

$677.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$677.4M

Earnings Recap

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Brookdale Senior Living missed estimated earnings by 35.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.4.

Revenue was down $71.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 17.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brookdale Senior Living's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.44 -0.41 -0.49 -0.51
EPS Actual -0.44 -0.46 -0.45 -0.59
Revenue Estimate 643.62M 651.13M 745.25M 768.91M
Revenue Actual 643.87M 641.65M 723.29M 749.45M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Brookdale Senior Living Questions & Answers

Q
When is Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) reporting earnings?
A

Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Brookdale Senior Living’s (NYSE:BKD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.2B, which beat the estimate of $0K.

