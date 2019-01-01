QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Biocept Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic assays that provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with a variety of cancers. In addition to its portfolio of blood-based liquid biopsy assays, Biocept has developed the CNSide cerebrospinal fluid assay that detects cancer that has metastasized to the central nervous system. Biocept's patented Target Selector technology captures and quantitatively analyzes CSF tumor cells for tumor-associated molecular markers, using technology first developed for use in blood. It is also leveraging its molecular diagnostic capabilities to offer nationwide COVID-19 RT-PCR testing to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic.

Biocept Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Biocept (BIOC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Biocept's (BIOC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Biocept (BIOC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) was reported by Maxim Group on March 26, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting BIOC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.33% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Biocept (BIOC)?

A

The stock price for Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) is $2.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Biocept (BIOC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biocept.

Q

When is Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) reporting earnings?

A

Biocept’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Biocept (BIOC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Biocept.

Q

What sector and industry does Biocept (BIOC) operate in?

A

Biocept is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.