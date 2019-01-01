QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
BioCube Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

BioCube Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BioCube (BICB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BioCube (OTCPK: BICB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BioCube's (BICB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BioCube.

Q

What is the target price for BioCube (BICB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BioCube

Q

Current Stock Price for BioCube (BICB)?

A

The stock price for BioCube (OTCPK: BICB) is $0.0399 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:51:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BioCube (BICB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BioCube.

Q

When is BioCube (OTCPK:BICB) reporting earnings?

A

BioCube does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BioCube (BICB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BioCube.

Q

What sector and industry does BioCube (BICB) operate in?

A

BioCube is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.