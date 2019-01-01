Neo-Concept International Stock (NASDAQ:NCI), Quotes and News Summary

Neo-Concept International
(NASDAQ:NCI)
$2.16
-0.18[-7.69%]
At close: Apr 25
$2.16
0[0.00%]
After Hours: 7:59PM EDT
Neo-Concept International Stock (NASDAQ: NCI) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open$2.500
Close$2.360
Volume / Avg.8.936M / 7.741M
Day Range2.069 - 3.350
52 Wk Range2.073 - 3.571K
Market Cap$43.891M
P/E Ratio-
Dividend Yield-
ExchangeNASDAQ
RSI
0
Short Interest-
Days to Cover-

About Neo Concept International Group Holdings Ltd
Sector
Consumer Cyclical
Industry
N/A
Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Ltd is a company whose a one-stop apparel solution services...
Show More

FAQ

Q

How do I buy Neo-Concept International (NCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Neo-Concept International (NASDAQ: NCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Neo-Concept International's (NCI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Neo-Concept International.

Q

What is the target price for Neo-Concept International (NCI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Neo-Concept International (NASDAQ: NCI) was reported by William Blair on Friday, August 3, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NCI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Neo-Concept International (NCI)?

A

The stock price for Neo-Concept International (NASDAQ: NCI) is $2.16 last updated April 25, 2024 at 7:59 PM EDT.

Q

Does Neo-Concept International (NCI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 13, 2019 to stockholders of record on August 29, 2019.

Q

When is Neo-Concept International (NASDAQ:NCI) reporting earnings?

A

Neo-Concept International’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Friday, August 2, 2019.

Q

Is Neo-Concept International (NCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Neo-Concept International.

Q

What sector and industry does Neo-Concept International (NCI) operate in?

A

Neo-Concept International is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Apparel Manufacturing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.