B&G Foods
(NYSE:BGS)
22.82
0.32[1.42%]
Last update: 1:29PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low22.49 - 22.85
52 Week High/Low21.05 - 36.52
Open / Close22.54 / -
Float / Outstanding49.3M / 68.9M
Vol / Avg.408.9K / 1.3M
Mkt Cap1.6B
P/E23.68
50d Avg. Price26.22
Div / Yield1.9/8.44%
Payout Ratio200
EPS0.34
Total Float49.3M

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

B&G Foods reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$0.340

Quarterly Revenue

$532.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$532.4M

Earnings Recap

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

B&G Foods missed estimated earnings by 9.3%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.43.

Revenue was up $61.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at B&G Foods's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.56 0.49 0.56 0.44
EPS Actual 0.55 0.41 0.52 0.35
Revenue Estimate 489.64M 444.50M 526.37M 531.12M
Revenue Actual 514.97M 464.38M 505.13M 510.24M

B&G Foods Questions & Answers

Q
When is B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) reporting earnings?
A

B&G Foods (BGS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.41, which missed the estimate of $0.47.

Q
What were B&G Foods’s (NYSE:BGS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $368.1M, which missed the estimate of $377.5M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.