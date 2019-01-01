Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 6
EPS
$-0.160
Quarterly Revenue
$1.1B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$929M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Brookfield Renewable using advanced sorting and filters.
Brookfield Renewable Questions & Answers
When is Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) reporting earnings?
Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.22, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Brookfield Renewable’s (NYSE:BEPC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $952M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.