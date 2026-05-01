Earnings Scheduled For May 1, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $156.82 million.

• Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• Shenandoah Telecom (NASDAQ:SHEN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $91.44 million.

• Virtus Inv (NYSE:VRTS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.59 per share on revenue of $179.32 million.

• Terex (NYSE:TEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $68.15 million.

• Perella Weinberg (NASDAQ:PWP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $166.32 million.

• AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.63 per share on revenue of $6.65 billion.

• Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $5.21 billion.

• Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $319.05 million.

• RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $73.76 million.

• Atmus Filtration Techs (NYSE:ATMU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $476.21 million.

• Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $719.46 million.

• GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.11 per share on revenue of $120.81 million.

• TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.

• Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $8.08 per share on revenue of $544.81 million.

• TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $531.78 million.

• OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $7.40 billion.

• nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $154.70 million.

• Aon (NYSE:AON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.35 per share on revenue of $4.97 billion.

• Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.71 per share on revenue of $233.79 million.

• Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $84.53 billion.

• Lear (NYSE:LEA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.49 per share on revenue of $5.85 billion.

• Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $291.33 million.

• HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $6.79 billion.

• Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $632.79 million.

• Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $51.63 billion.

• Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.

• BrightSpring Health (NASDAQ:BTSG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion.

• Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $685.18 million.

• Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $135.11 million.

• Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.27 per share on revenue of $8.58 billion.

• MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $8.25 billion.

• Magna International (NYSE:MGA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $10.23 billion.

• Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $955.90 million.

• NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $5.77 billion.

• Western Asset (NYSE:SBI) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $4.39 billion.

• Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.37 per share on revenue of $704.56 million.

• Cohen & Co (AMEX:COHN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• IES Hldgs (NASDAQ:IESC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.95 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $21.38 million.

• Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $12.50 billion.

• Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $715.38 million.

• TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $555.61 million.

• Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $427.24 million.

• NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $860.10 million.

• Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $333.27 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETFo (NYSE:PZA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $166.20 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.