Battalion Oil (AMEX:BATL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.220
Quarterly Revenue
$81.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$81.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Battalion Oil using advanced sorting and filters.
Battalion Oil Questions & Answers
When is Battalion Oil (AMEX:BATL) reporting earnings?
Battalion Oil (BATL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Battalion Oil (AMEX:BATL)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.47, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Battalion Oil’s (AMEX:BATL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $42.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
