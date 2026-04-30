Marathon Petroleum Stock Is Trending Overnight: Here's Why

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) shares are trending on Thursday.

MPC shares edged up 0.36% to $242.67 in overnight trading on Wednesday.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock of the Ohio-based integrated downstream and midstream energy company closed the regular session at $241.81, up 3.96%.

Marathon Petroleum declared a quarterly dividend of $1 per share on Wednesday, payable Jun. 10, to shareholders of record as of May 20.

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What Investors Need To Know

In February, Marathon Petroleum reported fourth-quarter revenue of $33.42 billion, topping analyst estimates of $30.15 billion by 10.86%. Earnings per share came in at $4.07, beating the estimate of $2.72 by 49.63%.

The company is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 5, with analysts estimating EPS of $0.73 on revenue of $30.73 billion.

Analyst sentiment on Marathon Petroleum remained broadly bullish through April:

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of MPC stands at 63.03.

With a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, Marathon has a 52-week high of $255.77 and a 52-week low of $132.

Over the past 12 months, the large-cap company has gained 75.98%.

Currently, MPC is positioned about 88.71% of the way from its 52-week low to its high.

With a strong Momentum in the 89th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that MPC is experiencing positive price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.