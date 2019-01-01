Basic Energy Services Inc (OTC:BASX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Basic Energy Services Inc
The latest price target for Basic Energy Services Inc (OTC: BASX) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on March 11, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting BASX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Basic Energy Services Inc (OTC: BASX) was provided by Evercore ISI Group, and Basic Energy Services Inc downgraded their in-line rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Basic Energy Services Inc, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Basic Energy Services Inc was filed on March 11, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 11, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Basic Energy Services Inc (BASX) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Basic Energy Services Inc (BASX) is trading at is $0.06, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
