Sector: Materials. Industry: Chemicals
Basanite Inc is engaged in manufacturing basalt fiber reinforced polymer products (BRP). It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company's product includes BasaFlex; BasaMix and BasaMesh.


Basanite Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Basanite (BASA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Basanite (OTCQB: BASA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Basanite's (BASA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Basanite.

Q

What is the target price for Basanite (BASA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Basanite

Q

Current Stock Price for Basanite (BASA)?

A

The stock price for Basanite (OTCQB: BASA) is $0.11 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:53:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Basanite (BASA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Basanite.

Q

When is Basanite (OTCQB:BASA) reporting earnings?

A

Basanite does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Basanite (BASA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Basanite.

Q

What sector and industry does Basanite (BASA) operate in?

A

Basanite is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.