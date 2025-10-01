This Delta Air Lines Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $11 to $21. Sunrun shares closed at $17.29 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Anthony Elian upgraded Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $17 to $20. Banc of California shares closed at $16.55 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu upgraded Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) from Hold to Buy and announced a $70 price target. Delta Air Lines shares closed at $56.75 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Melissa Wedel upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) from Underweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $13.5 to $12.5. Carlyle Secured Lending shares closed at $12.50 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni upgraded Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $385 to $475. Carvana shares closed at $377.24 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
