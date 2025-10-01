Boston Scientific logo on wall
Boston Scientific To Rally More Than 35%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

  • Telsey Advisory Group raised Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) price target from $24 to $29. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating. Victoria’s Secret shares closed at $27.14 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt raised the price target for Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) from $11 to $14. Rosenblatt analyst Steve Frankel maintained a Buy rating. Harmonic shares closed at $10.18 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays boosted Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) price target from $10 to $23. Barclays analyst Mathieu Robilliard downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Viasat shares closed at $29.30 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) from $17 to $20. JP Morgan analyst Anthony Elian upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Banc of California shares closed at $16.55 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) from $6 to $9. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating. Draganfly shares closed at $8.14 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies raised Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) price target from $11 to $21. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Sunrun shares settled at $17.29 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BTIG raised Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) price target from $127 to $132. BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Buy rating. Boston Scientific shares closed at $97.63 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barrington Research raised Cimpress PLC (NASDAQ:CMPR) price target from $70 to $77. Barrington Research analyst Kevin Steinke maintained an Outperform rating. Cimpress shares closed at $63.04 on Tuesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird raised the price target for United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) from $888 to $1,050. Baird analyst Mircea Dobre upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. United Rentals shares settled at $954.66 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird raised Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRI) price target from $137 to $160. Baird analyst Mircea Dobre upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. Herc Holdings shares closed at $116.66 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying BSX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

