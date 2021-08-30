fbpx

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

byLisa Levin
August 30, 2021 7:44 am
  • Barclays raised Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) price target from $85 to $115. Affirm shares rose 37% to $93.00 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) from $259 to $300. CrowdStrike rose 1.5% to $286.67 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) from $225 to $180. Axsome Therapeutics shares rose 1.8% to $24.42 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel lowered Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) price target from $62 to $55. Brinker shares fell 1% to $54.23 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler raised the price target on Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) from $23 to $30. Amerant Bancorp shares rose 2.7% to close at $24.65 on Friday.
  • Wolfe Research lifted Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) price target from $270 to $300. Workday shares gained 9.1% to close at $269.28 on Friday.
  • Raymond James boosted Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) price target from $66 to $70. Zions Bancorporation shares fell 2.2% to $57.28 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel reduced the price target on Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) from $58 to $40. Dave & Buster's shares fell 1.2% to $37.84 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho raised The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) price target from $57 to $60. Southern shares fell 0.2% to close at $65.99 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) from $110 to $95. Micron shares rose 0.1% to $74.09 in pre-market trading.

