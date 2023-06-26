Carnival, IBM And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

- Wall Street expects Carnival Corporation CCL to report quarterly loss at 34 cents per share on revenue of $4.77 billion before the opening bell. Carnival shares gained 0.4% to $15.87 in after-hours trading.
- International Business Machines Co. IBM is nearing a deal for the acquisition of Apptio Inc., a cloud-based business software company, for around $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. IBM shares fell 0.1% to $129.32 in the after-hours trading session.
- DISH Network Corporation DISH said Narayan Iyengar is resigning as Executive Vice President and COO, effective June 23. DISH shares fell 0.2% to $6.01 in the after-hours trading session.
- Mercury Systems Inc MRCY named Bill Ballhaus as interim President and CEO following resignation of Mark Aslett. Mercury Systems shares dropped 8.2% to $32.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Amerant Bancorp Inc. AMTB filed for mixed shelf of up to $300 million. Amerant Bancorp shares gained 2.1% to close at $18.28 on Friday.
