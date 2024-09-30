This Accenture Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

TD Cowen analyst Bryan Bergin upgraded the rating for Accenture plc ACN from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $321 to $400. Accenture shares fell 1.7% to close at $349.70 on Friday.

Wolfe Research analyst Doug Leggate upgraded Hess Corporation HES from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced a $150 price target. Hess shares gained 2.3% to close at $133.61 on Friday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck upgraded the rating for U.S. Bancorp USB from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $54 to $57. U.S. Bancorp shares gained 0.4% to close at $45.48 on Friday.

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth upgraded Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. ULCC from Underperform to Market Perform. Frontier Group shares fell 0.2% to close at $4.84 on Friday.

Piper Sandler analyst Stephen Scouten upgraded the rating for Amerant Bancorp Inc. AMTB from Neutral to Overweight and increased the price target from $26 to $26.5. Amerant Bancorp shares gained 0.2% to close at $20.51 on Friday.

