American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for American Financial Group (NYSE: AFG) was reported by Wolfe Research on August 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $145.00 expecting AFG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.63% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of American Financial Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for American Financial Group was filed on August 17, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 17, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest American Financial Group (AFG) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $145.00. The current price American Financial Group (AFG) is trading at is $141.28, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
