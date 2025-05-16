Loeb's Third Point Exits Meta, Tesla, Rotates Into Staples, Telecom, Industrials

Zinger Key Points
- Third Point significantly reduced its stakes in Microsoft, Intercontinental Exchange, and Amazon during the first quarter of 2025.
- The firm initiated or increased its positions in Kenvue, AT&T, United States Steel, and NVIDIA in the same period.
- Get our list of 10 overlooked stocks—including one paying a 9% dividend—before Wall Street catches on.
Amid tariff concerns, activist investor Dan Loeb‘s Third Point LLC made significant changes, shedding stakes or exiting major Magnificent Seven stocks during the first quarter of 2025.
What Happened: A 13F filing released Thursday shows that Third Point completely exited its positions in Meta Platforms Inc. META and Tesla Inc. TSLA during the first quarter of 2025. The hedge fund had previously held 665,000 shares of Meta and 500,000 shares of Tesla at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.
The investor also fully exited its position in Workday Inc. WDAY in Q1, selling all 500,000 shares it held as of the fourth quarter of 2024.
In addition to the complete exits, Third Point also trimmed several positions in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Notable reductions include:
- Microsoft Corporation MSFT: -48%
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc. ICE: -47%
- Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: -32%
- Brookfield Corporation BN: -15%
Here are the top new additions in the first quarter by shares:
- Kenvue Inc. KVUE: 8.9 million
- AT&T Inc. T: 3.78 million
- United States Steel Corporation X: 3.63 million
- NVIDIA Corporation NVDA: 1.45 million
- CoStar Group, Inc. CSGP: 1.98 million
- Pinterest, Inc. PINS: 1 million
- RB Global, Inc. RBA: 950,000
- Talen Energy Corporation TLN: 585,000
- SharkNinja, Inc. SN: 550,000
- Caseys General Stores, Inc. CASY: 300,000
Here are the top increases in stake in the first quarter compared to the final quarter of 2024 in percentages:
- Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO: +275%
- Soho House & Co Inc. SHCO: +121%
- Capital One Financial COF: +14%
As of the first quarter of 2025, Loeb’s top five holdings were Pacific Gas & Electric Co. PCG, Kenvue, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. TDS, Soho House, and Brookfield. Of these, all but Brookfield were new or increased positions during the quarter.
Read Next:
- Warren Buffett Ditches Bitcoin-Linked Nu Holdings, Adds To Constellation Brands, Domino’s Pizza, Pool Corp Stakes
Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.