Stocks React To February Jobs Report: The Winners And Losers

The markets have offered investors a rollercoaster ride this week, with a flurry of activity and developments that have sent shockwaves through various sectors.

In the banking industry, regional banks are languishing as Silvergate Capital Corp SI announced plans to wind down operations.

SVB Financial Group's SIVB is for sale after a failed offering, with shares down over 65% this week as the company seeks to shore up its balance sheet amidst economic uncertainty.

Adding to the mix is the February jobs report, which was stronger than economists expected.

With so much happening in the markets right now, let’s take a look at Friday’s premarket price action, just after the jobs report was released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Sector - Financials Ticker Company Pre-market price action PACW PacWest Bancorp -9.71% FRC First Republic Bank -5.86% MTB M&t Bank Corp -2.95% HBAN Huntington Bancshares Inc -2.77% KEY KeyCorp -2.32%

Sector - Consumer Discretionary Ticker Company Pre-market price action QRTEA Quarate Retail Inc Series A +5.51% BIRD Allbirds Inc -4.22% FFIE Faraday Future Intelligent Electric +3.32% GPS Gap Inc -3.03%

Sector- Consumer Staples Ticker Company Pre-market price action RLX RLX Technology Inc - ADR +4.83% YSG Yatsen Holding Ltd - ADR +2.72%

Sector - Information Technology Ticker Company Pre-market price action RSKD Riskified Ltd -4.31% PGY Pagaya Technologies Ltd +2.97% CIFR Cipher Mining Inc +2.91% JKS JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd -2.84% ARLO Arlo Technologies Inc +2.71% DOCN DigitalOcean Holdings Inc +2.6% MTTR Matterport Inc +2.53%

Sector - Industrials Ticker Company Pre-market price action TSP Tusimple Holdings Inc +4.04% DM Desktop Metal Inc +2.73% PTRA Proterra Inc -2.35% GEO Geo Group Inc +2.41%

Sector - Healthcare Ticker Company Pre-market price action BNGO BioNano Genomics Inc +3.36% ASRT Assertio Holdings Inc +2.91% MCRB Seres Therapeutics Inc -2.52% OPK Opko Health Inc. +2.47%

Sector - Energy Ticker Company Pre-market price action REI Ring Energy Inc +3.09% VLO Valero Energy Corporation +2.27%

Photo via Pixabay.