Stocks React To February Jobs Report: The Winners And Losers

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
March 10, 2023 11:18 AM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Much is happening in the markets this week, with regional banking stocks tanking and the issuance of the February jobs report.
  • Let’s take a look at Friday’s premarket price action, just after the jobs report was released.
The markets have offered investors a rollercoaster ride this week, with a flurry of activity and developments that have sent shockwaves through various sectors.

In the banking industry, regional banks are languishing as Silvergate Capital Corp SI announced plans to wind down operations.

SVB Financial Group's SIVB is for sale after a failed offering, with shares down over 65% this week as the company seeks to shore up its balance sheet amidst economic uncertainty.

Adding to the mix is the February jobs report, which was stronger than economists expected.  

With so much happening in the markets right now, let’s take a look at Friday’s premarket price action, just after the jobs report was released at 8:30 a.m. ET. 

Sector - Financials

Ticker

Company

Pre-market price action

PACW

PacWest Bancorp

-9.71%

FRC

First Republic Bank

-5.86%

MTB

M&t Bank Corp

-2.95%

HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Inc

-2.77%

KEY

KeyCorp

-2.32%
Sector - Consumer Discretionary

Ticker

Company

Pre-market price action

QRTEA

Quarate Retail Inc Series A

+5.51%

BIRD

Allbirds Inc

-4.22%

FFIE

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

+3.32%

GPS

Gap Inc

-3.03%
Sector- Consumer Staples

Ticker

Company

Pre-market price action

RLX

RLX Technology Inc - ADR

+4.83%

YSG

Yatsen Holding Ltd - ADR

+2.72%
Sector - Information Technology

Ticker

Company

Pre-market price action

RSKD

Riskified Ltd

-4.31%

PGY

Pagaya Technologies Ltd

+2.97%

CIFR

Cipher Mining Inc

+2.91%

JKS

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd

-2.84%

ARLO

Arlo Technologies Inc

+2.71%

DOCN

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc

+2.6%

MTTR

Matterport Inc

+2.53%
Sector - Industrials

Ticker

Company

Pre-market price action

TSP

Tusimple Holdings Inc

+4.04%

DM

Desktop Metal Inc

+2.73%

PTRA

Proterra Inc

-2.35%

GEO

Geo Group Inc

+2.41%
Sector - Healthcare

Ticker

Company

Pre-market price action

BNGO

BioNano Genomics Inc

+3.36%

ASRT

Assertio Holdings Inc

+2.91%

MCRB

Seres Therapeutics Inc

-2.52%

OPK

Opko Health Inc.

+2.47%
Sector - Energy

Ticker

Company

Pre-market price action

REI

Ring Energy Inc

+3.09%

VLO

Valero Energy Corporation

+2.27%

Photo via Pixabay. 

