Stocks React To February Jobs Report: The Winners And Losers

The markets have offered investors a rollercoaster ride this week, with a flurry of activity and developments that have sent shockwaves through various sectors.
In the banking industry, regional banks are languishing as Silvergate Capital Corp SI announced plans to wind down operations.
SVB Financial Group's SIVB is for sale after a failed offering, with shares down over 65% this week as the company seeks to shore up its balance sheet amidst economic uncertainty.
Adding to the mix is the February jobs report, which was stronger than economists expected.
With so much happening in the markets right now, let’s take a look at Friday’s premarket price action, just after the jobs report was released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
|
Ticker
|
Company
|
Pre-market price action
|
PACW
|
PacWest Bancorp
|
-9.71%
|
FRC
|
First Republic Bank
|
-5.86%
|
MTB
|
M&t Bank Corp
|
-2.95%
|
HBAN
|
Huntington Bancshares Inc
|
-2.77%
|
KEY
|
KeyCorp
|
-2.32%
|
Ticker
|
Company
|
Pre-market price action
|
QRTEA
|
Quarate Retail Inc Series A
|
+5.51%
|
BIRD
|
Allbirds Inc
|
-4.22%
|
FFIE
|
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
|
+3.32%
|
GPS
|
Gap Inc
|
-3.03%
|
Ticker
|
Company
|
Pre-market price action
|
RLX
|
RLX Technology Inc - ADR
|
+4.83%
|
YSG
|
Yatsen Holding Ltd - ADR
|
+2.72%
|
Ticker
|
Company
|
Pre-market price action
|
RSKD
|
Riskified Ltd
|
-4.31%
|
PGY
|
Pagaya Technologies Ltd
|
+2.97%
|
CIFR
|
Cipher Mining Inc
|
+2.91%
|
JKS
|
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd
|
-2.84%
|
ARLO
|
Arlo Technologies Inc
|
+2.71%
|
DOCN
|
DigitalOcean Holdings Inc
|
+2.6%
|
MTTR
|
Matterport Inc
|
+2.53%
|
Ticker
|
Company
|
Pre-market price action
|
TSP
|
Tusimple Holdings Inc
|
+4.04%
|
DM
|
Desktop Metal Inc
|
+2.73%
|
PTRA
|
Proterra Inc
|
-2.35%
|
GEO
|
Geo Group Inc
|
+2.41%
|
Ticker
|
Company
|
Pre-market price action
|
BNGO
|
BioNano Genomics Inc
|
+3.36%
|
ASRT
|
Assertio Holdings Inc
|
+2.91%
|
MCRB
|
Seres Therapeutics Inc
|
-2.52%
|
OPK
|
Opko Health Inc.
|
+2.47%
|
Ticker
|
Company
|
Pre-market price action
|
REI
|
Ring Energy Inc
|
+3.09%
|
VLO
|
Valero Energy Corporation
|
+2.27%
