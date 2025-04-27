CNBC’s Jim Cramer is preparing investors for another action-packed week on Wall Street, packed with earnings reports from major tech players and key economic updates.

On Friday, Cramer emphasized that this week investors should brace for financial updates from Apple Inc. AAPL, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, Meta Platforms Inc. META, and Microsoft Corp. MSFT, alongside critical economic indicators, CNBC reports.

Cramer warned that the uncertainty around tariff policy remains a major market risk.

Also Read: 3 Stocks To Consider In This Outperforming Sector

Without meaningful progress on trade deals, he cautioned that Wall Street might struggle to absorb disappointing earnings, despite the recent market rally.

He described the coming days as “consequential,” noting that real trade negotiations must be sorted from political maneuvers to maintain investor confidence. CNBC quotes Cramer, “We're about to get into the weeds with tariffs.”

Among industrial names, Nucor Corp. NUE will post results Monday, with Cramer noting its position at the intersection of tariff discussions and recession concerns.

General Motors Co. GM and United Parcel Service Inc. UPS will report Tuesday, offering potential insight into consumer demand and tariff effects on costs.

Meanwhile, consumer brands Coca-Cola Co. KO, Starbucks Corp. SBUX, and Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT will also share quarterly updates.

Wednesday brings earnings from Caterpillar Inc. CAT, a stock Cramer watches closely for infrastructure spending clues.

Tech giants Meta Platforms, Inc. META and Microsoft Corporation MSFT will release earnings midweek as well, with advertising trends and AI developments under scrutiny.

On Thursday, attention will turn to Apple and Amazon, with Cramer expecting Apple to pivot towards India and Amazon to highlight its retail and advertising strengths despite tariff pressures.

CVS Health Corp. CVS and Eli Lilly and Co. LLY will post results Thursday, with optimism centered on strong drug sales and insurance performance.

McDonald's Corp. MCD is also expected to report healthy growth amid a tough consumer environment.

To close out the week, Chevron Corp. CVX and Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM will report Friday, while the Labor Department’s nonfarm payrolls data could influence Federal Reserve rate-cut expectations, CNBC notes.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock/a katz