Stocks are riding on the momentum imparted by hopes of a speedy resolution to the debt ceiling impasse. Early Friday, stock futures pointed to a firmer start, signaling that the averages could extend the gains for a third straight session. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments at a panel discussion on monetary policy have the potential to move the market.

Cues From Thursday’s Trading:

The major averages ended the volatile session on Thursday on an upbeat note, as traders remained hopeful of a debt deal and cheered a strong first-quarter report from Walmart, Inc. WMT.

The Nasdaq Composite was higher throughout the session, and baring a brief stay below the unchanged line in early trading, the S&P 500 Index was in positive terrain for the bulk of the session.

The Dow Industrials, which has lagged the other two averages in the year’s rally, was in the red for much of the session before recovering in a late-hour buying surge.

The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index settled at a fresh nine-month high. All three averages have risen in all but one session so far this week and are on track to post weekly gains.

Technology, communication services, and consumer discretionary stocks once again led from the front with strong gains, while defensives were among the decliners.

U.S. Indices' Performance Thursday Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite +1.51% 12,688.84 S&P 500 Index +0.94% 4,198.05 Dow Industrials +0.34% 33,535.91

Analyst Color:

Carson Group’s Ryan Detrick, who is in the bullish camp, pointed to a couple of data points that suggest more gains for the market this year. The analyst noted that the S&P 500 Index was up 9.34% year-to-date and was perched at a new high for the year. Every year, the index was up this much by May 19, and has seen positive finishes for the year, with most of the years seeing big gains, he said.

Detrick also noted that the Nasdaq 100 Index made a new 52-week high for the first time in nearly 18 months on Thursday. Every time, the index made a new high after more than six months of lull, the market has finished higher for the year, he noted.

Futures Today

U.S. Futures' Performance On Friday Index Performance (+/-) Nasdaq 100 Futures +0.15% S&P 500 Futures +0.14% Dow Futures +0.10% R2K Futures +0.03%

In premarket trading on Thursday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY gained 0.15% to $419.84 and Invesco QQQ ETFQQQ rose 0.13% at $337.77, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Upcoming Economic Data:

New York Fed President John Williams, who also happens to be a member of the Federal Open Market Committee, is scheduled to speak at 8:45 a.m. EDT.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman is expected to speak at 9 a.m. EDT.

Fed Chair Powell is due to participate in a panel on “Perspectives on Monetary Policy” before the Thomas Laubach Research Conference at 11 a.m. EDT.

Stocks In Focus:

Palantir Technologies, Inc. PLTR rose 2.64% to $12.05 in premarket trading amid hopes of traction from its AI focus. Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest bought more shares in the company on Thursday.

rose 2.64% to $12.05 in premarket trading amid hopes of traction from its AI focus. Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest bought more shares in the company on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. NTNX fell over 2.50% and Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT slipped over 1.50% following their respective quarterly results.

fell over 2.50% and slipped over 1.50% following their respective quarterly results. E-commerce retailer Farfetch Limited FTCH soared over 20% on its earnings report.

soared over 20% on its earnings report. Catalent, Inc. CTLT , Foot Locker, Inc. FL and Deere & Co. DE are among the companies reporting results before the market opens.

Commodities, Bonds, Other Global Equity Markets:

Crude oil futures were going about their see-sawing trend. After Thursday’s 1.33% pullback to $71.86 a barrel, oil advanced 1.20% to $72.72 a barrel in early European session.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 0.008 percentage points to 3.64%.

Most Asian markets advanced on Friday, inspired by Wall Street’s strong performance overnight. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index bucked the downtrend and fell notably, dragged by a slump in Alibaba Group Holdings Limited BABA stock following the company's first-quarter revenue miss. The Chinese market ended on a mixed note as traders continue to mull over the recent soft data points despite the reopening that is underway.

European stocks were advancing strongly in late-morning trading on Friday.

