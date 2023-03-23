US Stocks Poised To Rebound From Yellen-Inflicted Damage: Fed May Have Jumped The Gun By Signaling A Pause, Analyst Says

With the Fed decision in the rearview and another rate-setting meeting not coming until mid-May, one headline risk is off the table now. Trading in the index futures point to a mixed opening on Thursday, with tech and regional bank stocks showing notable gains.

Cues From Wednesday’s Trading:

Nervousness ahead of the Fed decision on Wednesday gave way to optimism, as the central bank raised the fed funds rate by 25 basis points to 4.75%-5%, in line with expectations, at the conclusion of the two-day monetary policy meeting. The policy statement released after the meeting signaled a pause could be coming, as a reference to “ongoing increases” was dropped from it.

See Also: Best Futures Trading Software

After a small bounce, the market nose-divided in late trading. as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the federal agency was not considering system-wide deposit insurance.

The market witnessed a broad-based sell-off, with the weakness more acute in the financials, real estate, energy and consumer discretionary sectors.

U.S. Indices' Performance On Wednesday Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite -1.60% 11,669.96 S&P 500 Index -1.65% 3,936.97 Dow Industrials -1.63% 32,030.11

Analyst Color:

The tweak to the post-meeting policy statement suggests the Fed may be potentially losing its nerve in fighting inflation, said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.

If this is the last rate hike for the year, then they will have succeeded in transforming from Volcker to Burns, adding that by next year it will realize that it has let history repeat itself.

The economist said the Fed may then be forced to move rates much higher than they currently believe because inflation will remain persistent.

“If the Fed is able to withstand the political pressure to pause their rate hikes and successfully fight inflation, then although there will be market and economic losses in the short run, in the medium and long run, the economy will revert to its normal operation and stocks will eventually recover their losses and again move to all-time highs.”

Futures Today

U.S. Futures' Performance On Thursday Index Performance (+/-) Nasdaq 100 Futures +0.75% S&P 500 Futures +0.21% Dow Futures -0.05% R2K Futures +0.37%

In premarket trading on Thursday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rose 0.31% to $393.32 and the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ moved up 0.83% to $308.67, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Upcoming Economic Data:

The Labor Department is scheduled to release the weekly jobless claims report at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Economists, on average, expect claims to have come in at 197,000 for the week ended March 18, up from 192,000 in the previous week.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the fourth-quarter current account data at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The consensus expects the current account deficit to have fallen slightly from $217.1 billion in the third quarter to $213.2 billion in the fourth quarter.

The Chicago Federal Reserve is due to release its national activity index for February at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

The Commerce Department will release its new home sales report for February at 10 a.m. EDT. New home sales may have come in at 650,000, down from 670,000 in the previous month.

The Kansas Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its manufacturing activity index for March at 11 a.m. EDT.

The Treasury will auction 10-year TIPS bonds at 1 p.m. EDT.

Stocks In Focus:

Regional banks were rebounding in premarket trading, led by Western Alliance Bancorp. WAL , Regions Financial Corp. RF PacWest Bancorp PACW and First Republic Bank FRC , following Wednesday’s steep sell-off.

, and , following Wednesday’s steep sell-off. Nvidia Corp. NVDA , one of the stocks that bucked Wednesday’s rout, advanced over 2% amid the recent AI-induced momentum. Needham raised the price target for the stock.

, one of the stocks that bucked Wednesday’s rout, advanced over 2% amid the recent AI-induced momentum. Needham raised the price target for the stock. Tesla Inc. TSLA rose over 2.54%, resuming its rally after Wednesday’s pullback.

rose over 2.54%, resuming its rally after Wednesday’s pullback. Accenture plc ACN , General Mills Inc. GIS , Darden Restaurants Inc. DRI , Oxford Industries Inc. OXM and Manchester United plc. MANU are among the notable companies reporting their earnings on Thursday.

Top Analysts’ Call

Chewy Inc. CHWY : Barclays maintains Equal Weight rating and lowers price target from $35 to $33.

: Barclays maintains Equal Weight rating and lowers price target from $35 to $33. Nike Inc. NKE : Citigroup raised price target from $115 to $125.

: Citigroup raised price target from $115 to $125. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC : Citigroup resumes coverage with Sell rating and $1.6 price target.

Commodities, Bonds, Other Global Equity Markets:

Crude oil futures, which fell over 1% on Wednesday amid the dollar’s strength in the wake of the Fed decision, extended their losses on Thursday. A barrel of WTI-grade light-sweet crude fetched $70.12, down 1.10%.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield, which settled at 3.5% on Wednesday, has retreated to 3.466%, down 0.034% points.

The major Asian markets ended Thursday’s session on a mixed note, with the Hong Kong market soaring 2.34%. The rally came amid the nation’s central bank, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, raising its policy rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%, tracking the Fed move.

Since Hong Kong’s currency is pegged to the dollar, it typically adjusts rates in lock-step with the Fed. The Indonesian, Chinese, Taiwanese and South Korean markets also rose notably. On the other hand, the Australian, Indian, Singaporean, Malaysian and Japanese markets moved to the downside.

European stocks are reversing course on Thursday after closing higher ahead of the Fed decision on Wednesday. Traders in the region look ahead to the Bank of England monetary policy decision, due at 8 a.m. EDT. The consensus expectation calls for a 25 basis points hike to 4.25%.

Read Next: Bill Ackman Warns Of Accelerating Deposit Outflows After Janet Yellen's Backtrack: 'Big Mistake'